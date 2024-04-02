I-95 Northbound Closed for Several Days After Truck Strikes Bridge

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A portion of Interstate 95 northbound near the Betsy Ross Bridge and Aramingo Avenue Interchange in Northeast Philadelphia is closed Monday night for an emergency bridge repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

According to CBS Philly, the detours began on Monday night at 10 p.m. and the highway will be closed for several days.

PennDOT revealed in a news release that the city is starting overhead bridge repairs after a vehicle struck the Conrail Bridge in Northeast Philly Monday around 1:30 p.m.

The Betsy Ross Bridge/Aramingo Avenue area of I-95 north was sectioned off to one lane for several hours while engineers assessed the structural damage of the bridge.

Here’s what you need to know to get around the city

I-95 northbound drivers will be detoured to use Exit 26, the Betsy Ross/Aramingo Avenue Interchange, turn right on Aramingo Avenue, and turn right onto Adams Avenue to access the ramp to I-95 north.

The Castor Avenue ramp to I-95 north will also close. Drivers will have to use Aramingo Avenue to access the I-95 ramp at Adams Avenue.

The New Jersey Transit Atlantic City Rail Line has also suspended service in both directions between Philadelphia’s 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations as a result of the bridge strike.

The AC Rail Line said it is providing an alternate bus service between the 30th Street and Cherry Hill stations for riders.

For the latest traffic information in Pennsylvania, keep up with PA511.com.

READ MORE: