Report: ‘John Doe’ Discovered in the Schuylkill River, Police Say

Police say that a body was found in the Schuylkill River Sunday afternoon.

According to Philly Voice, a Marine Unit responded to a caller around 3:30 p.m. that claimed a body had been discovered in the river along the 2900 block of Spring Garden street.

The person had no signs of trauma or other physical wounds, police said, and was pronounced dead at 5:10 p.m.

The victim is a Black man in his 30’s and has been identified as a John Doe, Fox29 reported.

An initial report from police said the body was found in the Delaware River, but it was subsequently corrected to the Schuylkill River. The 2900 block, which sits above a train yard and I-76, connecting to the Spring Garden Bridge over the river.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation into the incident.

