[VIDEO] PA State Trooper’s Violent Arrest Of City Hall Staffer’s Spouse

A controversial encounter with a Pennsylvania State Trooper was captured on camera on the Schuylkill Expressway Saturday morning. Celena Morrison, the executive director of the Mayor’s Office of LGBT Affairs, was arrested during a traffic stop on the Schuylkill Expressway just after 9 a.m.. Morrison’s spouse, Darius McLean, was arrested on the side of Interstate 76 as well.

According to CBS News, State police said after the Dodge driver refused lawful orders made by the trooper, he attempted to place them under arrest. The Dodge driver refused arrest on multiple occasions, PSP said, leading the driver of the Infiniti to interject. State police said both drivers were arrested for resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct and other related charges.

As the video of the interaction surfaced the internet, social media was in an uproar, displaying their disregard for low level of professionalism displayed by the officers. You could hear Morrison screaming ‘That’s my husband” as McLean was face down on the ground in a very uncomfortable position.

Chris Bartlett, the executive director of the William Way LGBT Community Center, is calling for accountability after seeing a video posted on social media over the weekend depicting a portion of the incident.

“We’re taking a stand for them to say that what happened on Saturday was inappropriate,” Bartlett said.

Mayor Cherelle Parker released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the events that took place.

“Earlier today, a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper executed a car stop on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia, reportedly for a Motor Vehicle Code violation.” Parker posted. “Celena Morrison, the City’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, was in the vehicle that was stopped.”

Councilmember Rue Landau, Philadelphia’s first openly LGBTQ+ city council member, released the following statement in response to the arrests. She made a reference to the graphic nature of the video and how instances like this can be ‘traumatic’ to the community.

“Videos like this one circulating showing excessive force from police can be traumatic” Landau posted on Facebook.