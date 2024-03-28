Listen Live
Entertainment

Richelieu Dennis Emerges as ‘Mystery Buyer’ of Diddy’s REVOLT TV Network

Published on March 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Pinky Cole Hayes Hosts American Sesh Live

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Ownership of the popular REVOLT TV Network is changing hands. Richelieu Dennis, owner of Essence magazine, reportedly bought the network from Diddy.

According to Page Six news, the transaction had already taken place, but with the untimely news of Diddy’s accusations, it looks more like a ‘heat of the moment’ forfeit.

RELATED: Diddy Sells Off All Of Revolt TV Shares To Anonymous Buyer

“The deal is already done, and they are getting ready to announce it in the upcoming days,” an insider told Page Six of the Revolt sale. “But of course, now with the raid and everything else going on, it will appear as though he is purchasing after the fact.”

The insider told sources that Diddy wanted to sell his assets to someone of a similar complexion, continuing to circulate the ‘Black Dollar’.

“It was important [to] Sean to get a buyer that was African American because he wants to keep the legacy of having a Black-owned business,” said the insider. “He started it off that way and he wants it to continue on that path.”

ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Dennis’ entrepreneurial career dates back decades ago. He co-founded Shea Moisture in Harlem in the 1990s and made his fortune in the skincare business before selling the company to household goods giant Unilever.

In 2018 he purchased the storied Essence magazine from Time Inc. in efforts to restore a what seemed to be, dated, form of media.

Dennis has not disclosed any immediate plans of action for the REVOLT TV Network.

READ MORE:

RELATED:Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

RELATED:Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

RELATED: Act (Breaking) Bad: Yung Miami Accused Of Pushing “Pink Cocaine” For Diddy In Amended Suit

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

20 items
Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Food Photos - Various Entrees, Appetizers, Deserts, Etc. 10 items
Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close