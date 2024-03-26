Listen Live
Food & Drink

McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide

Published on March 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Food Tracker McDonalds Golden Arches and Krispy Kreme

Source: (Photo by Philip Toscano/PA Images via Getty Images)/ (Photo by Matt / Getty

McDonalds and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are joining forces for a nationwide partnership that’s sure to sweeten up your day!

Fast Food Restaurant McDonald's

Source: Matt Cardy / Getty

Starting later this year, the pastries will be making their way to McDonald’s restaurants across the country. Full availability is expected by the end of 2026.

Krispy Kreme stock

Source: Philip Toscano – PA Images / Getty

You’ll soon find three doughnut varieties at your local McDonald’s: the classic Original Glazed® Doughnut, the Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and the Chocolate Iced Kreme™ Filled.

This expansion comes after a trial run in Kentucky where they flew off the shelves. Now, McDonald’s is gearing up to satisfy sweet tooth cravings nationwide.

US Chain Krispy Kreme Donut's First Store In France

Source: Ameer Alhalbi / Getty

Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, is thrilled about this partnership, seeing it as an opportunity to elevate the breakfast experience for fans across the country. And Josh Charlesworth, President and CEO of Krispy Kreme, promises doughnut lovers unprecedented access to their favorite treats.

Krispy Kreme is ramping up its operations to ensure fresh doughnuts are delivered daily to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide.

The post McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

McDonald’s to Sell Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Nationwide  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

20 items
Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Food Photos - Various Entrees, Appetizers, Deserts, Etc. 10 items
Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close