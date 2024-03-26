Listen Live
Bad Boys Ride Or Die Trailer Has Us On Edge

Published on March 26, 2024

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are continuing the Bad Boy’s legacy with ‘Ride Or Die’ sequel. By now, you should’ve seen the first 3 movies…if not, please return your culture card NOW!  Was Captain Howard corrupt the entire time? Find out here!

Bad Boy’s trailer had me erady to hit the theaters now! Get ready, June 7th, it will be an electrifying time to see!

Bad Boys Ride Or Die Trailer Has Us On Edge  was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com

