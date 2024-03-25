Listen Live
Local

JUST ANNOUNCED! Maxwell is coming to Philly with Jazmine Sullivan & October London!

Published on March 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

WPPZ - Maxwell Announcement/ Ticket link for Website

Source: R1 / R1


JUST ANNOUNCED! R&B and Soul Superstar Maxwell is bringing the Serenade Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on September 24th w/ Special Guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am but we have your chance to win them early this week on Classix 107.9 9am-2pm!

[CLICK HERE] to purchase tickets!

JUST ANNOUNCED! Maxwell is coming to Philly with Jazmine Sullivan & October London!  was originally published on classixphilly.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

20 items
Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Food Photos - Various Entrees, Appetizers, Deserts, Etc. 10 items
Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close