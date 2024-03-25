RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

[CLICK HERE] to purchase tickets!

JUST ANNOUNCED! R&B and Soul Superstar Maxwell is bringing the Serenade Tour to the Wells Fargo Center on September 24w/ Special Guests Jazmine Sullivan and October London! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am but we have your chance to win them early this week on Classix 107.9 9am-2pm!

JUST ANNOUNCED! Maxwell is coming to Philly with Jazmine Sullivan & October London! was originally published on classixphilly.com