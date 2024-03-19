Listen Live
J. Cole “Might Delete Later, Vol. 2,” Rod Wave ft. Toosii “Me And You” & More | Daily Visuals 3.19.24

J. Cole bikes it through the city and Rod Wave loves to ride on land or water. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on March 19, 2024

RNB Philly Featured Video
2023 NBA Finals - Game Three

A few weeks ago, J. Cole teased his triumphant return when he dropped a new verse that had social media buzzing. Last night, the MC from NC once again gave his day-ones something to chirp about as he offered up a second serving of what he’s been cooking in the kitchen.

With his next album The Fall Off set to drop sometime soon, J. Cole dropped off some gritty visuals for “Might Delete Later, Vol. 2” in which the rapper bikes it through the city on some humble sh*t while spitting his verse and looking like an everyday civilian just enjoying a day out on the town. The average person would never think this man is one of the most famous rappers in the Hip-Hop game.

On the R&B tip, Rod Wave seems to be enjoying the life he’s built for himself, and in his Toosii-assisted clip to “Me And You,” the plus-sized crooner shows how he pushes everything from cars to bikes to jet skis as he spends time with his family while wifey polishes up his pricey gold chain collection.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Joyner Lucas featuring Jelly Roll, Jade Malone, and more.

J. COLE – “MIGHT DELETE LATER, VOL. 2”

ROD WAVE FT. TOOSII – “ME AND YOU”

JOYNER LUCAS FT. JELLY ROLL – “BEST FOR ME”

JADE MALONE – “NOT ANOTHER LOVE SONG”

ELMIENE – “CRYSTAL TEARS”

SHAI ROSE – “LONI”

DAVIDO – “AWAY”

GLOSS UP – “BARBIE DANGEROUS”

Photo: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

J. Cole “Might Delete Later, Vol. 2,” Rod Wave ft. Toosii “Me And You” & More | Daily Visuals 3.19.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

