Listen Live
Local

Join Classix 107.9 at PECO for LIHEAP Day March 27th!

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE

LIHEAP Day 3/27 Updated peco graphic

Source: R1 / R1


Be sure to join Lady B, DJ Touchtone and the Classix Crew at PECO for LIHEAP Day March 27th!

You can receive up to $1,000 dollars off your PECO bill!

Going down Wednesday March 27th from 2pm-6pm at the PECO main office building located at 2301 Market Street Philadelphia, PA!

Join Classix 107.9 at PECO for LIHEAP Day March 27th!  was originally published on classixphilly.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Local

Join Classix 107.9 at PECO for LIHEAP Day March 27th!

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-PHILADELPHIA-POLICE
Local

REPORT: Prominent Philly Artist Phat Geez Reportedly Killed

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

RNB Fest 2024 Flyer Web Post
Local

RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

Mass shooting injures eight teens at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia
Local

[VIDEO] Three of Four Suspects Arrested in SEPTA Bus Shooting

Chris Brown Text to Win Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Win tickets to see Chris Brown LIVE at the Wells Fargo Center

Entertainment News, Gossip, Music, Music News, New Music

Usher Featuring Rick Ross “Lemme See” [AUDIO]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close