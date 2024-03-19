Be sure to join Lady B, DJ Touchtone and the Classix Crew at PECO for LIHEAP Day March 27th!
You can receive up to $1,000 dollars off your PECO bill!
Going down Wednesday March 27th from 2pm-6pm at the PECO main office building located at 2301 Market Street Philadelphia, PA!
Join Classix 107.9 at PECO for LIHEAP Day March 27th! was originally published on classixphilly.com
