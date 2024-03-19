[CLICK HERE] To Register for the 2024 Pennsylvania Juneteenth Pageant
Gary Shepherd, Founder, President & CEO of 3rd Floor Media LLC, stops by the station to talk to AshMac about this years Juneteenth Festivities and what we can expect for this years amazing lineup of events!
We had last year’s winner Maliha Simmons stop by and tell us what an amazing time she had last year and how many opportunities opened up for her with participating in the pageant
For more information go to Juneteenthphilly.org
Check out the full interview below!
