Listen Live
Entertainment

YG & Saweetie Profess Their Love During Live Performance

Published on March 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Legendary Nights ,Meek Mill, Future, YG, Megan Thee Stallion, DJ MUSTARD

Source: Victoria McGraw @victoriasaidit / Urban One

It appears rappers YG and Saweetie have put breakup rumors to rest after professing their love for one another during YG’s performance at Rolling Loud California on Friday, March 15th. Previous reports indicated that the two had recently parted ways, however after sharing a brief moment on stage at the festival YG walked behind Saweetie repeating the phrase “I love you, girl,” which prompted a response “I love you too, baby.” Check out the romantic moment between the rappers below.

YG & Saweetie Profess Their Love During Live Performance  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Entertainment

YG & Saweetie Profess Their Love During Live Performance

US-CRIME-SHOOTING-PHILADELPHIA-POLICE
Local

REPORT: Prominent Philly Artist Phat Geez Reportedly Killed

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

RNB Fest 2024 Flyer Web Post
Local

RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

Mass shooting injures eight teens at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia
Local

[VIDEO] Three of Four Suspects Arrested in SEPTA Bus Shooting

Chris Brown Text to Win Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Win tickets to see Chris Brown LIVE at the Wells Fargo Center

Entertainment News, Gossip, Music, Music News, New Music

Usher Featuring Rick Ross “Lemme See” [AUDIO]

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close