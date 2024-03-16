Listen Live
Glorilla Enlists Fans’ Help With Choosing Album Release Date

Published on March 16, 2024

Glorilla Performs at Birthday Bash ATL 2023

Glorilla has revealed that she is close to being ready to release her next album, and is looking for help from her fans when it comes to choosing a release date. The Memphis rapper took to social media platform to make the grand reveal that the album is finished, writing “My project READY. What Friday yall want me to drop it on ?????”

Check out Glorilla’s message to her fans and some of their album release suggestions below.

 

