[CLICK HERE] Win Tickets to Dreamville 2024!

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Listen this week 10am-3pm for your chance to win a pair of 2-Day passes to Dreamville Fest going down in Raleigh, NC on April 6th & 7th courtesy of Hennessy! Must be 21+ to enter.

[CLICK HERE] for contest rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. The “Dreamville Festival” promotion ends on Friday, March 15, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.