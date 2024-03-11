Enter to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to see Frozen on Broadway at the Academy of Music on Thursday, March 21st!
To purchase tickets to the event [CLICK HERE]
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Frozen” promotion ends on Friday, March 15, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.
[CLICK HERE] Enter to win a Family 4-Pack of tickets to see Frozen on Broadway! was originally published on classixphilly.com
-
[CLICK HERE] Win tickets to see Chris Brown LIVE at the Wells Fargo Center
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
The Latest Hollywood Divorce & What Did Tyler Perry Say About Black Women? | The Amanda Seales Show
-
Drake Blasts The Grammys (Again) On Social Media