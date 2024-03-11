Philadelphia Brings Home the Gold for the 2024 Academy Awards

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Entertainment’s biggest night took place Sunday as the 96th Annual Academy Awards took place at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Philadelphia was well represented at the Award ceremony Sunday night.

Five Philadelphians were recognized at the event, with two of the five nominees winning big!

RELATED: Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Mount Airy native and Temple University alum Da’Vine Joy Randolph took home one of Sunday’s night’s biggest prizes. Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for her role as Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers.”

“I am so grateful to all you beautiful people out here. For so long, I’ve always wanted to be different and now, I realize I just need to be myself. I thank you, I thank you for seeing me,” Joy Randolph said during her acceptance speech.

Temple took to social media celebrated Randolph’s win. “OWL WINS OSCAR!” @TempleUniv posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Congratulations to Temple alum Da’Vine Joy Randolph for winning the Academy Award for best supporting actress.”

Jennifer Lame, Episcopal Academy alumna, won her first Oscar on Sunday as well.

Lame won Best Film Editing for her work on the blockbuster Christopher Nolan film, ‘Oppenheimer.’

“I was terrified, like I am right now, when I was hired to work with you.” Lame said to Christopher Nolan during her speech. And you hired me and it felt like you took a huge risk on me but you never made me feel that way, and you instilled so much confidence in me and I looked forward to working with you every day,”

Three other Philadelphia-area natives — Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer, and Colman Domingo — were nominated for various awards on Sunday but did not win in their categories.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Here Are The Black Nominees For The 2024 Academy Awards

RELATED: What Your Favorite Celebs Wore to the 96th Academy Awards

RELATED: Rihanna Shines Bright Like A Diamond During Her Academy Awards Performance