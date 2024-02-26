Kyle Lowry on Being a Sixer: ‘It’s a dream come true’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

After eighteen season, Kyle Lowry was given the opportunity to come back to his Philadelphia roots.

The 37 year-young veteran was dealt away in a midseason trade from the Heat to the Hornets. Lowry agreed to a contract buyout with Charlotte and decided to take his talents to Philadelphia.

Lowry admits to ‘not being ready’ to play in Philly early on in his career. He attributed being young mixed with the many distractions that could be associated with playing at home, could have derailed his longevity in the league.

“You never want to play at home because there’s so much going on,” Lowry said to the media for the first time as a member of the Sixers on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a hard place to play when you go back home. But at the end of the day, it’s a dream come true because I’m able to play in front of my friends and family. … It’s one of those things that now I’m prepared to do it. When you’re younger, you’re not really prepared to do it.”

Lowry expressed howl excited he is to be working with new teammate, NBA All-star Tyrese Maxey. Lowry knows the rarity in a guy like Maxey and intends to take full advantage of taking the young superstar under his wing.

“I think he just has a great spirit,” Lowry explained. “He has a great joy about himself. I think his talent, you don’t have to talk about his talent. But I just think his overall professionalism, his overall aura is good, and he’s just one of those guys that is always energized, always special. You don’t get a chance to be around many guys like that.”

Above all things, Lowry is ecstatic to be a Sixer. He believes he has a lot to offer this team on and off the court. Nearing two decades of service to the NBA, Lowry has enough leadership to go around to all the young guys in the locker room, and more than enough miles in the tank to give the sixers what they need to make a competitive run at an NBA championship this season.

“I’m excited to be here,” Lowry expressed. “I understand my role and my job. My job is to make sure that Tyrese gets better, that this team gets to a point where they haven’t been in a while. … I’m going to do everything I can to make this team and this organization better.”

