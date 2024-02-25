Every superhero has its kryptonite, right? Cam Newton, aka Superman, hosted his annual 7 v 7 Football tournament where he trains top recruits around the nation. During one of the drills, a little squabble broke out between the players. The former NFL star tried breaking up the fight and a couple of haymakers came his way.
Check out the video below:
More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Cam Newton Is Dressed Like A Black Church Mother & Twitter Is Letting Him Have It
RELATED: Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female Sports Reporter
RELATED: Cam Newton Surprises 10-Year-Old Fan Before Risky Surgery
Cam Newton Gets Swung On At His Own Football Camp [Video] was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance to win $250 and Janet Jackson Tickets!
-
Little Known Black History Facts
-
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Amanda Seales Reveals The Real Reason Why Nice Guys Finish Last
-
[CLICK TO VOTE] Cutest Couple Contest!
-
Victory Boyd on Working with Kanye: He Opened the Door for Gospel in Mainstream Media