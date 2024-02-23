73-year-old New Jersey Man Credits Apple Watch for saving his life

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The technological advances of the twentieth century has enabled humans to live on earth a bit longer than previous time, but who knew that these life saving inventions would be a simple as a timepiece? A retired accountant in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, is crediting his smartwatch for saving his life.

Frank Haggerty had no idea he had a heart problem, but was made aware of his condition thanks to his Apple Watch. Haggerty had the heart rate app activated on his watch, which was able to take note of his unhealthy state.

“My wife and I were sleeping and the alarm went off on the watch,” Haggerty told CBS. “They put me in an ambulance and they rushed me to the hospital,”

The alert said his heart rate reading about 30, which is abnormally low. A normal pulse is between 60 to 100 heartbeats per minute. Haggerty was put on a pacemaker to regulate his heartbeat back to a normal rate.

Dr. Keith Wolfson, Haggerty’s cardiologist who works with Capital Health, said that his condition was life-threatening and is even surprise that Haggerty did not exhibit any symptoms.

“He wound up having what is called complete heart block, which is an electrical phenomenon in the heart where the heart’s intrinsic elect system malfunctions,” Dr. Wolfson said.

Haggerty, who used to wear his apple watch as a fashion accessory, has a new found appreciation for his timepiece.

“Quite frankly, had I not had the watch on, I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” Haggerty said. “It’s my best friend, I say that in front of my wife.”