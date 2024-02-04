A rollercoaster of emotions today for the new three-time Grammy award winner, Killer Mike. Moments after the Atlanta rapper won his Grammys video surfaced of Killer Mike being escorted out in handcuffs.
There has not been an official statement on the reasoning behind his arrest. More news to come as the story develops.
RELATED: Killer Mike Talks New Project “Michael,” Bridging The Gap, Working With Andre 3000 & More!
RELATED: Killer Mike Confirms New Music From Andre 3000 On ‘Sway’s Universe’
RELATED: Weedmaps To Premier Original Docuseries ‘Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike’ On Vice TV To Celebrate 4/20
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
[CLICK TO VOTE] Cutest Couple Contest!
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Cheating With Philly Actress?! Meet Miyah J [Photos]
-
Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus Posts ‘Hospital Selfie’ While Recovering From A Stroke
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
Little Known Black History Facts
-
BREAKING: Philadelphia Eagles Player, Josh Sills Indicted On Rape, Kidnapping Charges
-
Meet Soulja Boy's Mystery Baby Mom, Jackilyn Martinez! [Photos]