National Park Service Withdrawals Plan to Remove William Penn Statue

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The National Park Service (NPS) has withdrawn the plan to renovate Welcome Park, which included the removal of the statue of William Penn from the site of his former Philadelphia home.

RELATED: National Park Service Proposes William Penn statue from Welcome Park

The NPS asked for public input on the potential removal of the William Penn statue, where they received an overwhelming amount of disapproval expressed by residents of the area, and even politicians. Monday was the first day of a 14-day period where the NPS were going to receive public input on the plan. The NPS was so overwhelmed with responses, that by 6:30 p.m. Monday night, the NPS said the public comment period was closed.

Related Stories National Park Service Proposes William Penn statue from Welcome Park

Governor Josh Shapiro expressed his content via X, formerly known as twitter, that the statue would remain in its original state.

“My team has been in contact with the Biden Administration throughout the day to correct this decision.” Governor Shapiro wrote. “I’m pleased Welcome Park will remain the rightful home of this William Penn statue — right here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Penn founded.”

“The National Park Service (NPS) remains committed to rehabilitating Welcome Park as the nation prepares to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Upon completion of all the necessary internal reviews, the park looks forward to engaging in a robust public process to consider options for refurbishing the park in the coming years.” The NPS said in a statement after the proposal was withdrawn.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Philadelphia’s FDR Park to Host North America’s Largest Swing Set

RELATED: Protesters Against 76ers Relocation Proposal Disturb Board of Trustees Meeting

RELATED: President Biden Announces Reopening of Three Fire Companies in Philadelphia