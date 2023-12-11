President Biden Announces Reopening of Three Fire Companies in Philadelphia

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe BIden came to Philadelphia Monday, for the 19th time since taking office. Biden came to the city to announce the federal allocation of funds to the city’s firefighting department.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell were in attendance at the event.

President Biden was in the Francisville area of Philadelphia at about 12:30 p.m. to announce that federal funding will reopen three firecompanies. Engine 6, Ladder 1 and Ladder 11 — which were all decommissioned during the Great Recession.

According to NBC news, The White House said Philadelphia would receive $22.4 million to pay for 72 firefighters’ salaries and benefits for three years. The money comes from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program, which is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency — made available through last year’s budget.

The newly dedicated resources will serve Kensington, Fishtown, Fairmount, Spring Garden and South Philadelphia.

Biden’s business did not stop there. The President was also in Philadelphia to schedule a campaign fundraiser to support his political endeavors before heading back to Washington D.C. in the late afternoon.

