J. Cole secured an impressive music streaming milestone with his classic 2014 track, “No Role Modelz.” Earlier this month, the rap veteran’s song surpassed two billion streams on Spotify, joining the likes of artists like Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott, who have also accomplished the same feat.
“No Role Modelz” already has an impressive history, as it became Spotify’s longest-charting song back in 2022, spending 2,274 consecutive days on the United States chart.
J. Cole Achieves Impressive Streaming Milestone With “No Role Modelz” was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Meet Soulja Boy's Mystery Baby Mom, Jackilyn Martinez! [Photos]
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
NFL Football Baes: Meet Eagles WR Devonta Smith's Girlfriend, Mya Danielle!
-
HAPPY MF BIRTHDAY: Celebrating Samuel L. Jackson’s 75th Birthday With Some Of His Most Iconic Lines, Characters & Performances
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Amanda Shares How Forgiveness Can Help You Leave A Toxic Relationship, On The Small Doses Podcast