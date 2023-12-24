RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole secured an impressive music streaming milestone with his classic 2014 track, “No Role Modelz.” Earlier this month, the rap veteran’s song surpassed two billion streams on Spotify, joining the likes of artists like Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Travis Scott, who have also accomplished the same feat.

“No Role Modelz” already has an impressive history, as it became Spotify’s longest-charting song back in 2022, spending 2,274 consecutive days on the United States chart.

J. Cole Achieves Impressive Streaming Milestone With “No Role Modelz” was originally published on hiphopnc.com