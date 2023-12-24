RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has shared her definitive ranking of her own albums. On Friday, December 22, Minaj shared her “honest ranking” of all the album albums she’s released since her 2010 debut. According to the rapper, from best to worst, her ranking is: Pink Friday 2, The Pinkprint, QUEEN, Pink Friday, Pink Friday Roman Reloaded (The Re-Up). Minaj also went on to clarify that even though she has her own preferences when it comes to her discography, she still respects the rankings of her fans nonetheless. “But I truly respect all gag city resident opinions. What the albums mean to you is your own truth based on where you were in your own life,” she wrote.

Nicki Minaj Ranks Her Top 5 Albums From Most to Least Favorite was originally published on hiphopnc.com