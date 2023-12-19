HBO Original Documentary ‘Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project’ Debuts Next Year

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The HBO Original documentary Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project will debut next year on the network. Executive producer Taraji P. Henson can be heard voicing the trailer. Read more details and check out the trailer inside.

“I remember what’s important and I make up the rest. That’s what storytelling’s all about.”

From Confluential Films and Rada Studio, and directors and producers Joe Brewster and Michèle Stephenson (“American Promise,” “Stateless”), producer Tommy Oliver (HBO’s “40 Years A Prisoner” and “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss”), and executive producers Henson and Codie Elaine Oliver, comes HBO Original’s documentary Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project.

It features the voice of Taraji and follows the legendary poet, activist, and educator’s ascendance and impact on American culture.

Official film synopsis:

GOING TO MARS: THE NIKKI GIOVANNI PROJECT travels through time and space to reveal the enduring influence of Nikki Giovanni, one of America’s greatest living poets and social commentators. Giovanni reckons with the inevitable passing of time through intimate vérité, striking archival footage, and visually innovative treatments of her poetry, revealing the lasting impact of Giovanni’s work on American culture.

The documentary was written and directed by Michèle Stephenson and Joe Brewster; with the voice of Taraji P. Henson; producers, Joe Brewster, Michèle Stephenson, Tommy Oliver; executive producers, Codie Elaine Oliver, Taraji P. Henson; editors, Terra Long, Lawrence Jackman, Regi Allen.

The critically acclaimed film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it won the Grand Jury Prize for Best U.S. Documentary and was an official selection in the Spotlight section of the 61st New York Film Festival. The film was recently nominated for three Cinema Eye Honors Awards including Outstanding Nonfiction Feature, two International Documentary Association Awards, including Best Feature Documentary, and a Film Independent Spirit Awards nomination for Best Documentary.

Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project premieres January 8 on Max.

Check out the trailer below:

