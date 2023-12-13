RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj has been braving the fall in some fly coats lately, and we are in awe. From Dolce & Gabbana to Alexandre Vauthier, the rapper has been cloaked in the finest, and it’s a stylish sight to behold!

On the heels of the release of her latest album, Pink Friday 2, Minaj has been in these streets promoting her art and looking fierce. The “Super Bass” femcee was recently spotted in NYC rocking a fabulous Dolce & Gabbana coat that screamed vintage opulence. The gold frock hit Minaj’s ankles and featured a belted waist, structured shoulders, and an oversized collar. The mother of one paired the eye-catching jacket with a gold Louis Vuitton Speedy bag and black and gold Schiaparelli heels.

Nicki Minaj’s Coats Are Eating

Nicki Minaj is known for her animated personality and rap style, and this trait has transitioned to her wardrobe. The multihyphenate personified a rockstar in this lime-colored Alexandre Vauthier oversized faux fur coat that featured a hood and dipped low in the back. Minaj styled this elaborate coat with sparkling green shark boots, a red shirt, black sunshades, and a lengthy pink wig.

Pictured above, Minaj channeled her Barbie essence in a hot pink Alexandre Vauthier oversized faux fur that also featured a hood but stopped at her waist. The Trinidadian artist accented this luxurious coat with matching faux fur boots, black sparkling pants, a white top, and a multi-colored scarf.

Minaj stepped onto the rap scene with her bold aura and vicious rap lyrics that heavily influenced the femcees who went after her. It’s been years since her debut, and the “Barbie World” lyricist is still reaching new heights as a trendsetter and entertainer. We admire her growth and can’t wait to see what she has in store for the future!

Nicki Minaj Has Been Eating The Girls Up In Elaborate Coats was originally published on hellobeautiful.com