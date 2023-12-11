MUSIC REVIEW: Nicki Minaj Pink Friday 2

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj’s anticipated album Pink Friday 2 was released this past Friday. Pink Friday 2 is Nicki Minaj’s first album in five years so many fans are wondering how this project compares to the rest of Nicki’s discography. Now that the tape is here, I’ll give my review and rate it from 1-10 on the 2FLY scale.

Overall theme / message of album

The overall theme of Pink Friday 2 is Nicki speaking on how she is navigating through her marriage and motherhood. She’s reminiscing on the journey she has taken to become the queen she is and the losses and sacrifices she had to endure due to that. In classic Nicki fashion, she is giving raunchy word play and boastful bars.

Notable moments

On The album we get features with from Drake and Lil Wayne, which are features many of us appreciate hearing from the Young Money alumnus.

Nicki take shots at Megan and Latto in two particular songs. Nicki says “Stay in yo Tory Lane, b*tch, I’m not Iggy” in the song FTCU, I think we can summarize who that one belongs to.

Here is the FTCU lyrics https://genius.com/Nicki-minaj-ftcu-lyrics

In Falling 4 U, Nicki covertly sends a shot at Latto in the third verse.

Check out the Latto diss breakdown on genius https://genius.com/Nicki-minaj-fallin-4-u-lyrics

Final opinion

There are a few takeaways from the album but overall Pink Friday 2 fail to show Nicki’s creative growth. The album also came up short compared to it’s predecessor, Pink Friday. All in all Pink Friday 2 gets a 6.9 out of 10 on the 2FLY scale.

Check out more about the Pink Friday 2 album here https://rnbphilly.com/5099967/nicki-minaj-stuns-in-all-pink-for-second-pink-friday-2-album-cover/