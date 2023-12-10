Fantasia Serves In An Annakiki Blazer While Promoting ‘The Color Purple’

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Fantasia Barrino is becoming one of our favorite stylistas – especially during The Color Purple press tour! The singer-turned-actress has been on her grind promoting her role as Celie in the revamped film and has been looking absolutely fine while doing it!

From Sergio Hudson to Dolce & Gabbana, Fantasia has been killing it during this press run and we can’t get enough of her lewks! She and her stylist, Daniel Hawkins, have consistently taken their creations to the next level and solidified the beauty at the top of our best-dressed list.

Most recently, Fantasia stepped out looking chic in a black and white striped blazer from Annakiki that gave us all a run for our money. The blazer featured dramatic shoulders with a cinched waist, even though the fashion queen wore the blazer unbuttoned to reveal a skin tight black body suit. She kept the look casual and paired it with a pair of jeans which she cuffed at the ankle. On her feet were a pair of white and black sandals which complimented the stylish look perfectly.

She just doesn’t miss!

In a recent interview with Essence, Fantasia opened up about her role in the upcoming film, Fantasia revealing that taking on the role of Celie has humbled her in the best way. “In the beginning, I wasn’t going to take the role—because I knew I was going to have to step into some things that I’d buried,” she told the magazine.

She then paid homage to the original Celie, Whoopi Goldberg, for her bravery in playing the role initially and giving her the courage to do so. “I would say thank you, Ms. Whoopi Goldberg, for not being afraid to play Celie. For being honest. Thank you for paving the way for girls like myself,” the North Carolina native continued.

And we’re so glad that Fantasia found the courage from Whoopi, because we’re all ready to see her kill it on the screen as Celie!

