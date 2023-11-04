Congrats! Missy Elliott Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame!

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to the iconic Missy Elliott! The entertainer was officially inducted into the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and we couldn’t be prouder.

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony was held Friday, Nov. 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The star studded affair not only included Missy Elliott’s induction but also Chaka Khan’s along with Soul Train creator Don Cornelius and The Spinners and DJ Kool Herc who were inducted in a celebration of funk, art-rock, R&B and hip-hop.

Elliott’s honor was extra special last night because she is officially the first female hip-hop artist to be included in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame! And to top off the special night, the 52-year-old entertainer was inducted by fellow hip-hop icon and friend, Queen Latifah.

Nothing Was The Same

“Nothing sounded the same after Missy came onto the scene,” Latifah said in her speech while inducting the Virginia born entertainer. “Everything changed — the bass lines changed, the pockets changed, the cadence, the writing. And that’s because Missy has always been a futurist, someone who’s always looking ahead.”

After Latifah praised Elliott for her incredible accomplishments, she then took to the stage to perform a medley of her hits including “Pass That Dutch,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “Work It.”

According to the Associated Press, she closed down the segment by giving an electrifying speech where she noted that she was “honored” to be inducted this year because it’s the 50th anniversary year of hip-hop.

“To be standing here, it means so much to me,” she said. “I’m honored just to be in a room with you all.”

Missy Elliot is more than deserving of this special honor, and we’re so glad that she is receiving her flowers in such an iconic way! Congratulations to Missy Elliot (and all the 2023 inductees) on this incredible honor!

DON’T MISS…

Missy Elliott Talks Embracing Her Anixety In The July/August Music Issue Of ‘Essence’

Missy Elliott Receives The Music Innovator Award At The Black Music Honors

Congrats! Missy Elliott Is Officially Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com