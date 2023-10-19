T.I. & The Haha Mafia talk new movie ‘Da ‘Partments’ on RSMS!
This modern-day, sketch comedy is set in Atlanta and based on real-life events that anyone from any hood can relate to. It is an independent feature film, created by some of Atlanta’s heavy hitters such as T.I., DC Young Fly, Ronnie Jordan, and more.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Visit the official website to buy or rent Da ‘Partments today!
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
T.I. & The Haha Mafia Talk New Independent Film ‘Da ‘Partments’ on RSMS [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She and Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016
-
Judge Raises Bail By 60% For White Biker Who Pointed Gun At Black Mom Whose Car Window He Shattered
-
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What Chris Rock Said to Her Backstage After the Will Smith Oscars Slap
-
The "Oyster Girl" Responds to Viral Date Video
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Eagles Sign Seven-Time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones
-
Meet Diddy's Baby Mom: Dana Tran, Alleged One Night Stand [Photos ]