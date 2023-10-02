MUSIC REVIEW: Fitch Means Only One

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Fitch Means is a rising star out of Philadelphia. His song “Only One” is very popular and is rising on credible music charts. Here are some quick facts about Fitch Means and his musical accolades.

Fitch is from the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

He was featured in the West Oak Lane Jazz Festival, where he shared the stage with Jill Scott.

He released his debut single, “Secrets,’ in 2018.

Fitch embarked on a nationwide tour with Bay Area artist, Larry June in 2019.

Fitch released his debut album “Bloodlust”, in 2023.

Music Review:

The overall theme of the song is quintessential R&B, singing about someone being special than everyone else or important than the rest. In the song, Fitch is listing all the reasons this person is the only one as the title would suggest. As far as the lyrics are concerned, they’re not necessarily generic but they don’t quite stand out either. Now when I say this, I just mean the lyrics aren’t complex and there’s no deeper meaning to the lyrics other than what you hear from a surface level. Fitch vocals throughout the song stands firm and fits the record well.

Final Opinion:

Overall, I give Fitch Means “Only One” a solid 8 out of 10 on the 2Fly scale. Listening to the track, I can hear the inspiration from Omarion Entourage and Chris Brown Fine China, but hey, that’s just my opinion.

Listen to Fitch Means “Only One by watching the music video below and see if you agree with my review.