Eagles Rule Out Gainwell, Bradberry, Blankenship In Home Opener vs. Vikings

After a close call win last Sunday, the Eagles are faced with a short week leading into their primetime game. However, the team will not be full strength as one of our conference rivals come into town.

Eagles medical staff has ruled out running back Kenneth Gainwell, cornerback James Bradberry and safety Reed Blankenship; Placing them on the injured reserve list ahead of Thursday’s home opener against the Vikings.

These three key Eagles players no doubt have a dynamic impact on their teams success in their respective position, However the Eagles have the depth to remain focused for a ‘next man up’ mentality going into Thursday’s primetime game.

In the backfield, the Eagles will be relying on Boston Scott, and their two newest pickups, Rashaad Penny, who was inactive last week. As well as Philly native, D’Andre Swift. Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni spoke on the game plan in regards to getting Swift more touches in the backfield.

“He’ll be in that role sometimes where he carries the load for the game, and he’ll be in the role sometimes like he was in last game,” Sirianni said, adding, “We don’t ever want to come out with him only having those many touches.”

With Bradberry ruled out, the Eagles will be relying on second year Cornerback out of Alabama, Josh Jobe. Blankenship’s absence leaves room for three hungry safeties — Justin Evans, Terrell Edmunds and rookie Sydney Brown — to hit the field and prove they deserve playing time to their Head Coach.

Eagles captain and Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, is also questionable for Thursday’s home opener.

Kickoff for the Eagles and Vikings is set for 8:15 p.m. at the Lincoln Financial Field, streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime.