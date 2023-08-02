New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state general assembly, has died at age 71. The announcement was made Monday by Oliver’s family. “She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” the Oliver family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy paid his respects to Oliver, as she served as his running mate.

“When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word,” Murphy said in a statement. “She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation’s history to lead a house of a state legislature. I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made.”

The cause of death was not released.

