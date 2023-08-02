New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver dies at 71

New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state general assembly, has died at age 71. The announcement was made Monday by Oliver’s family.
“She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero,” the Oliver family said in a statement on Tuesday. “Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”
READ MORE:
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win A Apple Watch and $250 Dollars!
-
Gillie Da King's Son, YNG Cheese Shot & Killed at Age 25
-
Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos]
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Exclusive: Gillie Da Kid Drops a Million Dollars Worth a Game
-
#NowCarlee Trends on Social Media After Carlee Russell's Search History is Revealed
-
Wawa Launches Pizza as New Menu Item!