Philly Declares Heat Health Emergency for Thursday through Saturday due to ‘Oppressive’ Temps

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Philadelphia officials have declared a heat health emergency in the city for the rest of the week, due to the National Weather Service calling for ‘oppressive heat’ in the area. Philadelphia will be under these conditions from 9 a.m.Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

RELATED: 90 Philadelphia Schools Set to Dismiss Students Early Friday Due to Extreme Heat Forecast

A heat advisory will be in effect in Delaware, and South Jersey, Southeastern Pennsylvania from 11 a.m. Thursday, July 27, through 6 a.m. Friday, July 28.

Dominick Mireles, director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management, understands that some parts of Philadelphia will be hit harder than others due to lack of shade, such as North Philly and parts of West, South, and Northeast Philly.

“Neighborhoods that maybe don’t have a lot of tree cover, or the blacktop particularly reflects and retains a lot of direct sunlight,” Mireles said. “Places like that, that are measurably hotter than other parts of the city”.

There will cooling center locations that are accessible by transit routes and that serve areas of the city with the greatest exposure to heat providing resources to keep them shaded and hydrated.

Emergency management officials plan to use 13 libraries and 21 rec centers as cooling centers this summer.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts of West Philadelphia

RELATED: Philadelphia Tap Water Safe to Drink Officials Say, Despite Chemical Spill in Delaware River