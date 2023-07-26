Massive Sinkhole Opens Up, Closing Streets in West Philadelphia

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A massive sinkhole was discovered in West Philadelphia Wednesday morning. The sinkhole was on the corner of 57th and Media streets. It is unclear what caused the sinkhole to collapse, but the photo shows pipes exposed beneath the rubble, as the scene is barricaded.

According to 6abc, the sinkhole has made a second appearance, after neighbors claimed the same sinkhole was patched up about a year or so prior.

While street crews are still assessing the damage, officials with the Managing Director’s office told sources that there no reports of lost service, no injuries have been reported, and multiple residents claim to still have water and gas at the moment

