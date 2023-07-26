Actor Kevin Spacey Cleared of All Sexual Assault Charges

Kevin Spacey named has been finally been cleared after years of claims that potentially ruined his career. Oscar-winning actor has been cleared of all charges after a four-week trial in London on claims of sexual assault. The 64 year-old Hollywood star had tears in his eyes as he was acquitted by a Southwark Crown court. Spacey was found not guilty of several counts of sexual assault and other related sexual offenses.
Social media users were shocked to learn of the news and immediately were in awe.
