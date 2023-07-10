Officials Say First Victim Was Killed 44 Hours Prior to Mass Shooting in Kingsessing

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

A gunman was arrested last week after opening fire on an open crowd during the Fourth of July Holiday. Kimbrady Carriker, 40-years-old, was the suspect identified responsible for shooting and killing a total of five people. As the story developed, sources reveal that one of the victims, was killed almost two days prior to the holiday shooting in the area of 56th Street and Chester Avenue in the southwestern part of the city.

“During the ongoing investigation, it has been determined through information received through a source and corroborated by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and additional evidence; that homicide victim Joseph Wamah, Jr. was killed by suspect Kimbrady Carriker approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting incident that occurred on 7/3/23 at 8:28 PM,” a Philadelphia Police spokesperson wrote on Sunday.

According to NBC 10, Police said they first received a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area of 1600 South 56th Street around 2 a.m. July 2nd. Investigators believe Wamah Jr., 31, was killed about 90 minutes later.

“The grieving family of the deceased has been briefed on this new information, and I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel — that these developments may be confusing and re-traumatizing for Mr. Wamah’s loved ones,” DA Larry Krasner wrote in a statement to the public on Sunday. “This new information, however, has not changed the number or type of charges we have filed against defendant Carriker: the Commonwealth alleges that he is responsible for the death of Mr. Wamah on July 2, 2023. This new information will lead the Commonwealth to amend or modify the timing alleged in the complaint against Carriker for the murder of Mr. Wamah from July 3, 2023, to July 2, 2023.”

Carriker is being charged with five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public.