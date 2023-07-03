Where to Watch Fourth of July 2023 Fireworks: PA, NJ, DE

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

As we gear up for America’s holiday, people across the world get together each year for three F’s: Family, Fun and Fireworks. If you can’t see the fireworks from your backyard, Here’s a list of over 30 places you can take the family to see the bright lights show, courtesy of CBSNews,com

Pennsylvania

U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own concert and fireworks

Where: Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, including Cherry Street Pier, Race Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park

When: July 1; concert at 8 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Ridley Park Fireworks

Where: Ridley Park Borough Hall

When: July 1

New Hope Chamber & NHC Fireworks

Where: Delaware in New Hope, Pa & Lambertville, NJ. The rain date for the event is July 7.

When: July 1, 9:35 p.m., August 4, September 1

Rivers Casino Party on the Pier

Where: Delaware River Waterfront

When: July 2, 6 p.m.

Conshohocken Fireworks Display

Where: Areas where you can see Sutcliffe Park (the park is closed during the show)

When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.

City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 5 p.m.

Great American Blast Fireworks at Coca-Cola Park

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 6 p.m.

Narberth concert and fireworks

Where: Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Ave

When: July 4, 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Clifton Heights fireworks

Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Philadelphia

When: July 4, 9:45 p.m.

Fourth of July at Sesame Place

Where: Langhorne

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Dorney Park’s Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Allentown

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Xfinity Fireworks Shows

Where: Citizens Bank Park after Phillies versus Nationals and Phillies versus Padres

When: July 14

New Jersey

Bordentown Township Fireworks Display

Where: Joseph Lawrence Park, Bordentown

When: July 1, dusk

Battleship New Jersey fireworks show

Where: 62 Battleship Place, Camden

When: July 1, 7 p.m.; July 4, 7 p.m.

Woodbury Annual Fireworks Celebration

Where: Woodbury High School Stadium and Francis Avenue Fields

When: July 1, dusk

Lower Township Independence Day Festival

Where: North Cape May bayfront

When: July 3; Fireworks after 9 p.m.; festival at 5 p.m.

Ventnor Independence Celebration

Where: Newport Avenue Beach

When: July 3, 9:15 p.m.

Tropicana Atlantic City July 4th Fireworks

Where: Beachfront at Tropicana Hotel & Casino and along the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City

When: July 4, 10 p.m.

Bridgeton Horseshoe tournament and fireworks

Where: Bridgeton City Park

When: July 4, dusk

Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Boardwalk, Ocean City

When: July 4, 10 p.m.

Freedom Festival

Where: Wiggins Park, Camden

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Cape May Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Congress Hall, Cape May

When: July 4, 9 p.m.

Wildwood Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

Where: Wildwood boardwalk

When: July 4, 10 p.m.

Sea Isle City Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: 50th Street Beach

When: July 4, 9:15 p.m.

Trenton Thunder “Dueling pianos” fireworks

Where: Trenton Thunder Ballpark, 1 Thunder Road

When: July 4, game begins 7 p.m.; fireworks after

Delaware

Independence Day Fireworks

Where: Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Dover

When: July 3, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fourth of July Fireworks Display

Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach

When: July 3, from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Wilmington Waterfront fireworks

Where: Tubman Garrett Park, Wilmington

When: live music, food and activities start at 2 p.m. July 4, fireworks after 9 p.m. July 4

Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks

Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex, Newark

When: July 4, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Dover Fourth of July Celebration

Where: Legislative Hall, Dover

When: July 4, 9.15 p.m. (Organizer suggests arriving at 8 p.m.)

Smyrna/Clayton Fireworks

Where: Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School, Smyrna

When: July 4 at dusk

Lewes Independence Day events and fireworks

Where: Boat parade along Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, fireworks visible from beach or tall buildings

When: July 4; parade reaches judges’ stand at 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Dewey Beach fireworks

Where: 125 McKinnley St. Dewey Beach, DE 19971

When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.

Wilmington Blue Rocks host “Rocky’s School of Wizardry” night and postgame fireworks

Where: Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington

When: July 7; 6:35 p.m. – 12 a.m.