Where to Watch Fourth of July 2023 Fireworks: PA, NJ, DE

As we gear up for America’s holiday, people across the world get together each year for three F’s: Family, Fun and Fireworks. If you can’t see the fireworks from your backyard, Here’s a list of over 30 places you can take the family to see the bright lights show, courtesy of CBSNews,com
Pennsylvania
U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own concert and fireworks
Where: Delaware River waterfront in Philadelphia, including Cherry Street Pier, Race Street Pier, Spruce Street Harbor Park
When: July 1; concert at 8 p.m.; fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Ridley Park Borough Hall
When: July 1
New Hope Chamber & NHC Fireworks
Where: Delaware in New Hope, Pa & Lambertville, NJ. The rain date for the event is July 7.
When: July 1, 9:35 p.m., August 4, September 1
Rivers Casino Party on the Pier
Where: Delaware River Waterfront
When: July 2, 6 p.m.
Conshohocken Fireworks Display
Where: Areas where you can see Sutcliffe Park (the park is closed during the show)
When: July 3, 9:30 p.m.
City of Allentown 4th of July Celebration
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 5 p.m.
Great American Blast Fireworks at Coca-Cola Park
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 6 p.m.
Narberth concert and fireworks
Where: Narberth Park, 80 Windsor Ave
When: July 4, 7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Where: Clifton Heights Athletic Field
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Philadelphia
When: July 4, 9:45 p.m.
Fourth of July at Sesame Place
Where: Langhorne
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Dorney Park’s Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Allentown
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Citizens Bank Park after Phillies versus Nationals and Phillies versus Padres
When: July 14
New Jersey
Bordentown Township Fireworks Display
Where: Joseph Lawrence Park, Bordentown
When: July 1, dusk
Battleship New Jersey fireworks show
Where: 62 Battleship Place, Camden
When: July 1, 7 p.m.; July 4, 7 p.m.
Woodbury Annual Fireworks Celebration
Where: Woodbury High School Stadium and Francis Avenue Fields
When: July 1, dusk
Lower Township Independence Day Festival
Where: North Cape May bayfront
When: July 3; Fireworks after 9 p.m.; festival at 5 p.m.
Ventnor Independence Celebration
Where: Newport Avenue Beach
When: July 3, 9:15 p.m.
Tropicana Atlantic City July 4th Fireworks
Where: Beachfront at Tropicana Hotel & Casino and along the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City
When: July 4, 10 p.m.
Bridgeton Horseshoe tournament and fireworks
Where: Bridgeton City Park
When: July 4, dusk
Where: Boardwalk, Ocean City
When: July 4, 10 p.m.
Where: Wiggins Park, Camden
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Cape May Independence Day Fireworks
Where: Congress Hall, Cape May
When: July 4, 9 p.m.
Wildwood Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular
Where: Wildwood boardwalk
When: July 4, 10 p.m.
Sea Isle City Fourth of July Fireworks
Where: 50th Street Beach
When: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Trenton Thunder “Dueling pianos” fireworks
Where: Trenton Thunder Ballpark, 1 Thunder Road
When: July 4, game begins 7 p.m.; fireworks after
Delaware
Where: Bally’s Dover Casino Resort, Dover
When: July 3, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Fourth of July Fireworks Display
Where: South of Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach
When: July 3, from 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Wilmington Waterfront fireworks
Where: Tubman Garrett Park, Wilmington
When: live music, food and activities start at 2 p.m. July 4, fireworks after 9 p.m. July 4
Liberty Day & Fourth of July Fireworks
Where: University of Delaware Athletic Complex, Newark
When: July 4, from 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Dover Fourth of July Celebration
Where: Legislative Hall, Dover
When: July 4, 9.15 p.m. (Organizer suggests arriving at 8 p.m.)
Where: Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School, Smyrna
When: July 4 at dusk
Lewes Independence Day events and fireworks
Where: Boat parade along Lewes-Rehoboth Canal, fireworks visible from beach or tall buildings
When: July 4; parade reaches judges’ stand at 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk
Where: 125 McKinnley St. Dewey Beach, DE 19971
When: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Wilmington Blue Rocks host “Rocky’s School of Wizardry” night and postgame fireworks
Where: Frawley Stadium, 801 Shipyard Drive, Wilmington
When: July 7; 6:35 p.m. – 12 a.m.
