Kensington Narcotics Bust Nets $1.5 Million in Drugs, 175 Arrests Made

A near 200 people were arrested in the Kensington area during Philadelphia’s Task Force’s drug crackdown operation.

Mayor Jim Kenney announced the results of the sweeping multi-agency effort that unfolded in Kensington last week. According to NBC10, the three-day blitz operation saw 170 people taken into custody, more than 25 guns confiscated and about $1.4 million worth of drugs taken off the streets.

Mayor Jim Kenney then went on to express his concern for the senseless violence in Philadelphia as it has hindered us from being naturally engulfed in all of the beautiful things this city has to offer.

“What’s happening in Kensington is unacceptable. A life lost to gun violence or an overdose is one too many and we cannot allow the continued operation of a drug market that exploits and endangers our residents,” Kenney said on Monday.

Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said this initiative was appointed to deter the city’s most prolific area for drug activity to continue damaging the community.

“We targeted in this initiative, really, it’s no secret, one of our most prolific areas for gun violence and drug trafficking,” said Frank Vanore. “This was a pretty good amount of evidence recovered. They’re guns and drugs we won’t see on the street this summer,” said Vanore.

