Cabrini University to Cease Operations; Plans Merger with Villanova University

After six decades of educational service, Cabrini will be closing it’s doors for Villanova University to continue it’s legacy.

Established in 1957, it was founded by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, with the aim of providing high-quality, values-based education rooted in Catholic traditions. Originally known as Cabrini College, the institution was named after Saint Frances Xavier Cabrini, the first American citizen to be canonized.

Cabrini University places great importance on community engagement and service. The institution fosters a strong sense of social justice and encourages students to become active participants in creating positive change in society. Cabrini University has been recognized for its outstanding programs and faculty.

The Cabrini Cavaliers, the university’s athletic teams, have achieved remarkable accomplishments over the years. Notably, the Cabrini Cavaliers men’s basketball team has garnered significant attention for their achievements on the court. They have enjoyed multiple appearances in the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament, including several deep runs in the tournament. In 2019, the Cavaliers Men’s Lacrosse team made history by capturing their first national championship.

Throughout its history, Cabrini University has experienced significant growth and success in both academics and athletics. However, Cabrini officials revealed since the COVID-19 pandemic, the school as been struggling financially.

“Despite efforts to improve revenue streams, and changes to the leadership and academic ranks, Cabrini’s operating deficit remained insurmountable,” Cabrini University and Villanova University officials said in a joint statement. “With all other possible options exhausted and having determined that they must conclude their operations, Cabrini University initiated discussions with Villanova around a plan that would preserve Cabrini’s legacy and mission and honor the original intention for the Cabrini campus to promote opportunities in Catholic education.”

News came from CBS’s Joe Holden, that Cabrini will graduate it’s last class in May,2024.

