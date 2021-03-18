Born and raised in Norristown, PA, DNA started his broadcasting career in high school. As part of Norristown high schools video production team, DNA hosted spotlight interviews; bringing light to school clubs & events, as well as different initiatives within the Norristown community. After Graduating in 2014, he became a Cavalier at Cabrini University, where he graduated in 2018 with a BA in Digital Communications & Social Media. While being involved in radio his entire career at Cabrini, DNA also joined the news program where he served as sports anchor, and even called a few games as a play-by-play announcer for the Men’s and Women’s basketball teams. In his efforts to do something extraordinary, DNA was rewarded as the recipient of the 2017 Nerney Family Leadership in Community Service Award. Upon graduation, he was hired by Radio One Philadelphia where he now serves as a board operator and On-Air Talent. DNA brings an energy to the microphone like none other. Don’t believe us? Listen for yourself, as he talks to the Tri-State weeknights 12-3am and Sunday’s 4-8pm only on 100.3 Philly’s RNB & Hip-Hop! Keep up with DNA on Instagram @96dna!

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: