Twin Sister Doctors Shed Light on Mission to Serve Philadelphia

Two Doctors, who happen to be twin sisters, start a foundation to serve the disadvantaged communities within Philadelphia. Dr. Elana McDonald and Dr. Delana Wardlaw shed light on their mission to serve Philadelphia with the Twin Sister Docs Foundation, Inc.

The sisters grew up in Philadelphia, so they both have a first hand experience on the disadvantages most families living in the area had (and still have) to live with due to economic inequalities and lack of opportunities. Sparked by the loss of their Maternal Grandmother and overall want to help others, These sisters went on to further their education and receive their Doctorate degrees at Pennsylvania State College

They then joined forces to create the Twin Sister Docs Foundation, Inc. The foundation emphasizes evolving and supporting programs that focus on health, wellness, and patient advocacy. Their mission is to bring awareness to the health care disparities, implicit bias, and cultural competency. Their mission is to build trusted messengers translating information to transform communities.

