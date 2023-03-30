Danny Garcia and SiAngie Twins talk Business, Boxing, Music and More

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Garcia family stopped by the station to chop it up with longtime family-friend Mina SayWhat about their recent family affairs (business). Two-weight division world champion Danny Garcia, Philadelphia-born boxer, came along with his little sisters, hip-hop duo the SiAngie Twins to catch up with Mina after not seeing each other in person for some time.

The SiAngie twins recently released the music video to their hit single “LOVE” featuring CJ. The tease for the song did really well on TikTok and Danny was able to make some moves in order to get CJ to feature on the song that has being doing really well.

They went to Big Money Records studio in Philadelphia to record the track, traveled to New York to shoot the video with CJ.

“I known CJ’s manager for like 10 years, shout out James Crews, I was like ‘Yo who can we get on this record?’ to start of the year with a good feature.” Garcia said. “I hit ’em up like ‘Yo, let’s do CJ’. We sent him the record, he sent it back like ‘Yo that jawn a smash, I’m coming to Philly tomorrow, we gonna record it’. Everything happened so fast”

Mina then went to focus on boxing champ Danny Garcia, focusing on his return to the ring. Taking a more than 2-year hiatus after his last bout, Garcia returned in spectacular fashion, beating Jose Benavidez Jr. at the Barclays Center July 30th, 2022. After the fight, he was asked about his time off, in which he revealed he was experiencing some mental health issues. Garcia explained his battle with anxiety and depression and spoke on his resiliency to remain strong enough to come out and put on a show

“I been a top athlete, a world champion boxer for the last ten years” Garcia told Mina. “So I felt like it’s been a lot of pressure on me, that’s just how I felt. I had to change my mindset, Because sometimes you wish for things, then you get them, and you kind of take it for granted. And I think that’s what happen to me”

Garcia says he’s felt better than he’s ever felt before and is on a new mission to accomplish something that has never been done before in his descent. “My goal right now, is to be a three-division world. That means three different weight classes. I will be the only boxer in Philadelphia in history to do that” Garcia proclaimed.

After the interview Mina taught Danny a couple of native dances keen to their heritage, check out the full interview below!

