Dan Schneider Denying All Claims About Assault With Lori Beth Denberg

Former Nickelodeon executive Dan Schneider slammed the child star Lori Beth Denberg for wildly exaggerated allegations that he sexually abused & had phone sex with her.

Dan Schneider recently just did an interview with E! News where he goes into depth on how the All That star Lori Beth Denberg’s allegations were far from the truth, arguing that her memories of their interactions was “exaggerated”

Schneider states that not only are her statements are exaggerated but in some cases they’re just false.

“As I previously states, there were times, particularly in the early years of my career, that I made mistakes and exhibited poor judgement as a leader… If I did that with respect to Lori Beth, I sincerely apologize to her. But I cannot apologize for the things I did not do,” says Dan Schneider.

Ever since the release of the documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Dan Schneider has been under intense scrutiny. The documentary comes in 5 parts and features former Nickelodeon child actors and employees that had allegations against producer Dan Schneider.

On the documentary is where Lori Beth Denberg spoke about her experience with Dan Schneider. She said that around the time she was 19 years old, Schneider invited her into his office offering support after a female producer talked to her about her weight gain. She said that they never talked about her weight gain and that Schneider proceeded to show her pornography images.

Another situation she spoke about was a time where she was invited into the producers home where they played a game, with the winners prize being a massage from the loser player. Denberg said that after Schneider won, he played with her breast and put them in his mouth.

Denberg said she’s coming forward so that more people will feel empowered to speak out and tell their stories.