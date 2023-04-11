WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Drake and Future have previously teamed up to make some hit records in the past, but can the duo use their talents to make a hit TV series? We’re about to find out.

A few days ago, we got our first trailer for Hulu’s new whodunit series, Saint X, for which both Drake and Future serve as executive producers. Starring Alycia Debnam-Carey, the Saint X centers around Carey’s pursuit of the truth of who murdered her sister when they took a family vacation to the Caribbean when she was a child. Now that she’s a grown woman, Carey decides to take it upon herself to look into her big sister’s disappearance, her subsequent death and why it was ruled an “accident” by authorities on the island.

Naturally many will assume that the island natives working the resort were the ones who committed the crime even though said big sister was being romanticized by a white dude who gave off Mark Wahlberg in Fear vibes. Was it a cover-up? Was it an accident? Who knows what, and why are they hiding the truth? Our money’s on wannabe Wahlberg.

Though Drake and Future are executive producers we don’t know if either of the two will be making any cameos in the eight-part miniseries. With a tropical island setting, which they could use to shoot a music video at the same time, you’d think they would. But we’ll have to wait and see.

Check out the trailer to Saint X below, and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits Hulu April 26.

The post Hulu Drops Trailer For Drake & Future Executive Produced Series, ‘Saint X’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Hulu Drops Trailer For Drake & Future Executive Produced Series, ‘Saint X’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com