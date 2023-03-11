WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Marsai Martin is simply stunning! The teenage actress was spotted on the scene for a pre-Oscars event earlier this week and she was all glammed up and fabulous in the trendy look.

For the annual event, the beauty donned an all red look to perfection. Styled by the starlet’s longtime stylist, Bryon Javar, Martin’s red look consisted of a red dress from Dolce and Gabbana and matching red shoes from Casadei. She paired the look with a matching red trench coat and red earrings to add to the monochromatic style.

The actress wore her hair in a slicked back ponytail that framed the sides of her face. Her makeup was also flawless as she wore a bold red lip to make the look pop even more. The teenage beauty was spotted on her stylist’s Instagram page as she showed off the stunning red look from all angles.

Look: @dolcegabbana Shoes: @casadeiofficial Jewelry: @dena_kemp Makeup: @joannasimkin Hair: @alexander_armand X @ninajhair Photographer: @tyrenredd ” the caption read. “#TheRulesAreSimple with @marsaimartin for the @staymacro Oscar porty! #StyledByJavar inspiration was Robin Givens 90s realness!Look: @dolcegabbana Shoes: @casadeiofficial Jewelry: @dena_kemp Makeup: @joannasimkin Hair: @alexander_armand X @ninajhair Photographer: @tyrenredd Check it out below.

It looks like Marsai is already conquering the fashion world because whenever she links up with Bryon Javar, we know her style is going to be on point! Beauties, what do you think about Marsai's latest look? Did she nail it?

Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com