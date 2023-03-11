Marsai Martin is simply stunning! The teenage actress was spotted on the scene for a pre-Oscars event earlier this week and she was all glammed up and fabulous in the trendy look.
Check it out below.
Marsai Martin Is Stunning In All Red For Pre Oscars Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 24 Years Later
-
Chris Brown Caught SNIFFING 'Coke' Inside NightClub!!
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Omi In A Hellcat Facing 514 Years in Prison, Says He Found Loophole In The Law
-
20 Female Rappers You Should Know in 2022!
-
Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her