NFL Combine: Behind The Scenes Look At Media Availability And Radio Row

This week has been NFL Combine week in Indianapolis and boy are we glad it has returned to this city for another year (and coming back next year)! We are more excited to be able to be back up close and personal with these players, coaches, and GMs as the media availability has opened back up.

Since it has been so long since the media has been fully involved, Jake Query wanted to show you around where players go through their media availability interviewing process, see where NFL Network and CBS Sports set up their TV broadcast, and where radio row is and other media outlets personnel that are present get to hang out between interviews.

Jake Query shows you around the media area of the NFL Combine.

The NFL combine has been in Indianapolis since 1987 and saying it has tremendously evolved and improved over time would be an understatement.

NFL sources have highly praised Indy’s centralized location, its mid-sized intimacy, and the walkability of downtown. No doubt Indy’s consistency has played a part in the Combine’s tenure as well. But there are also perks to having a long-term home base. When Lucas Oil Stadium was built in 2008, it was designed with Combine-specific amenities, including extra meeting space that could be transformed into temporary hospital rooms and fiber-optic data lines connecting the stadium directly to IU Health for real-time medical evaluation on up to 600 MRIs and 1,200 x-rays.

The growing spectacle is one reason why hosting the NFL Combine is now up for bid to host. The event is only contracted to stay in Indy through 2024. With fan interest apparently growing, Along with the economic impact, (Indianapolis bringing in $9.6M annually) it’s not difficult to see why other cities would be interested in hosting and why the league might want to turn it into a traveling show, like the NFL Draft and the Super Bowl.

Being Indy media, we hope this event never leaves this city due to the financial impact for the city and the opportunity to sleep in our own beds at night while covering the event from sunrise to sundown.

