[CLICK HERE] Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded Tickets

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded is making it’s way to Philadelphia! Jeezy, Jadakiss, T.I. Gucci Mane, Trina, French Montana, Cam’Ron and more will be at the Liacouras center Friday April 14th, 2023.

Get your tickets here: https://www.ticketmaster.com/legendz-of-the-streetz-philadelphia-pennsylvania-04-14-2023/event/02005E428AA12752