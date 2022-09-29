Video Shows 5 Gunmen Jumping Out of SUV, 4 HS Students Shot, 1 Killed

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In the case of the Roxborough High School shooting, a newly released video shows a group of five gunmen waiting inside an SUV and then running out and shooting as a group of high school football players walked by after a scrimmage. The shooting killed one teen and wounded four others.

As reported by Channel 10, Four of the five teens who were shot – three 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old – were members of the Roxborough High School football team, Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Capt. Jason Smith. said. The 17-year-old, who appears to be one of two targets, was not on the team but is friends with one of the other victims, the captain noted.

The shooting at Roxborough High School was after a scrimmage that included Northeast High School and Boys’ Latin Charter School.

This gun ambush was a very planned-out attack. According to police, the gunmen in the SUV parked near the area of the football scrimmage for about six minutes, waiting for the scrimmage between three schools to finish. Other players walked passed the SUV, but the gunmen waited for a specific group to walk by before they jumped out and began shooting.

The shooters fired at least 61 bullets, Smith said. One of the bullets hit Elizalde in the chest, killing him.

After opening fire, four of the shooters ran back into the vehicle, but one of them continued chasing one of the victims. As he fell to the ground, the gunman stood over the victim, ready to shoot and kill him, but he ran out of bullets and the gun jammed, Smith said.

All five gunmen got away in the light-colored Ford Explorer, and police believe a sixth suspect was behind the wheel.

Investigators are trying to uncover what events took place that led to the shooting. The Philadelphia Homicide Captain said they are looking into the possibility that the shooting stemmed from some sort of altercation in the lunchroom earlier in the day.

Joel Dales, a deputy commissioner with the Philadelphia Police Department, said there is a police presence at football games, but not normally at scrimmages. Now since this incident, the police department has now asked the School District of Philadelphia for a list of upcoming scrimmages so that police officer can try to patrol those too. While they are going to make a strong effort to be at these games, Dales noted that officers will not be able to be at every scrimmage.