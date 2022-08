WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

🚨PHILLY🚨 The final stop on the @philly_schools back-to-school bus tour is about to be lit!!!! THOUSANDS of free backpacks, books and supplies will be given out‼️🎒 Plus, our guys @2raree , @zahsosaa , @d.sturdy.__ and the Philly Goats are coming through to show love!! Meet us at the High School of the Future this Saturday 10am-2pm

@thekeithdawsonfoundation

@myphillylawyer

@buickusa

@ritasice

@royalzarasa

@countrywidehomecarepa