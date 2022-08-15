Comedian Teddy Ray Reportedly Died By Drowning

As the comedy world and more have mourned the loss of Los Angeles comedian Teddy Ray, more details have been revealed about his sudden death.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old was found at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, a city in Riverside County, California, on Friday (August 12). Officers arrived at the scene and found Teddy floating in the pool. There were no apparent signs of foul play but according to the Coroner, Teddy lived in Gardena, California, a good two and a half hours from where his body was discovered.

Teddy began his career at age 21 and was known mostly for his comedy through All Def Digital, his time on MTV’s Wild’ N Out and HBO’s Pause With Sam Jay. Over a brief career, numerous quotables from “You 36!” to “We are GOOD” and “double cheeked-up” became common phrases across the culture.

Friends such as Freddie Gibbs, Smino and more paid tribute to Teddy on social media.

“Listen @TeamTeddyRay was funny in every single scenario,” KevOnStage wrote. “On stage, podcasts, in conversation, on set, between takes, TV, everything he was also one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met and in incredibly sad that we’ve lost him. But this makes me laugh.”

See more reactions below.

